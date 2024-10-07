Breaking News: Kellyrae Emerges Winner Big Brother Naija Season 9

Housemate Kingsley Oritsetimeyin, alias Kellyrae, has won Big Brother Naija Season 9, No Loose Guard. Kellyrae beat off eight rivals to win the coveted N60 million cash prize, an SUV, and other prizes.

The ultimate finale featured eight housemates: Kellyrae, Wanni, Victoria, Onyeka, Ozee, Sooj, Nelly, and Anita. The competition was strong as the housemates vied for the top slot. Sooj was eliminated first, then Anita and Ozee.

Nelly was the next to go, followed by Victoria, reducing the competition to Kellyrae, Wanni, and Onyeka. As tensions rose, Onyeka was the next to depart the Big Brother house. Wanni also left, making Kellyrae the winner of the show.

The finale was a star-studded affair, featuring performances from popular artistes Joseph Akinfewa-Donus, aka Joeboy, and Chimamanda Chukwuma, popularly referred to as Qing Madi.

Hosted by Chukwuebuka Obi-Uchendu, the event offered viewers a nostalgic look back at the memorable moments from the housemates’ journey throughout the season.

The “No Loose Guard” season premiered on July 24, 2024, with fierce competition among 14 pairs of dynamic housemates vying for the ultimate prize.