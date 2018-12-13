Citi Announces Global, Mission-Led Partnership with the International Paralympic Committee

Citibank, also called Citi, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to become an international partner through 2020 and to support National Paralympic Committees (NPCs) in 18 countries as they prepare for upcoming World and Regional Championships, as well as the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The 18 National Paralympic Committees (NPCs) Citi will sponsor include: Australia, Chinese Taipei, Colombia, Costa Rica, Great Britain, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Malaysia, Mexico, Nigeria, Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, and the UAE.

Citi serves clients through a local presence in each of these 18 NPC communities and will engage fans through integrated marketing campaigns and promotions to generate excitement and national pride around the extraordinary accomplishments of the countries’ Para-athletes. Citi will also work to help support the day-to-day needs of individual NPCs.

“Citi and the IPC are ideal partners because we share a deep passion for helping to foster a more diverse and inclusive society,” said Citi CEO Michael Corbat. “These athletes have overcome adversity to achieve the world’s most elite level of sporting excellence. Their strength, perseverance and determination is truly what makes them exceptional, and we look forward to supporting their journey to compete on the global stage.”

“We are delighted that Citi joins the IPC as our third international partner and that the company’s support extends to NPCs spanning four continents, as well as a number of Para-athletes,” said IPC President Andrew Parsons. “Citi has been involved in the Paralympic Movement for more than six years and we look forward to working closely with them to explore opportunities to further awareness of how our work transforms society and drives social inclusion.”

Citi began its relationship with the Paralympic Movement in 2012 with its sponsorship of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Teams. During that time, Citi has supported eight U.S. Paralympians and featured them prominently in their marketing campaigns, supported U.S. Paralympic sports programs, as well as featured them in colleague engagement promotions. In 2018, Citi served as a sponsor of the International Wheelchair Rugby Federation Wheelchair Rugby World Championship in Australia, World Para-Swimming Allianz European Championships in Ireland, Asian Para Games in Indonesia, and Para Powerlifting Americas Open Championships in Bogota.