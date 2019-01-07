China to Invest $12.41 Billion in Avaition Infrastructure

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) on Monday, said the government will invest ¥85 billion ($12.41 billion) in aviation infrastructure this year.

CAAC in a statement posted on its website about its targets for 2019 said the move by the government is in support of aviation infrastructure development in the country.

Meanwhile the $600 million (N183 billion) newly commissioned Chinese built international terminal at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Sunday began operation with the arrival of a flight from Lome, Togo.