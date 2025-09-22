China-Nigeria Trade Volume Hits $15.48bn In Seven Months

China’s Consul-General in Lagos, Ms Yan Yuqing, has disclosed that trade between China and Nigeria reached $15.48 billion between January and July 2025, representing a 34.7% increase compared with the same period in 2024.

Speaking at a reception marking the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, Nigeria’s 64th Independence Day, and the Mid-Autumn Festival, Yuqing hailed Nigeria as China’s second-largest trading partner in Africa.

She attributed the surge to the elevation of bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership during the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit.

According to her, cooperation across infrastructure, energy, trade, culture, and education has continued to expand, yielding tangible benefits for both nations.

“Nigeria and China, guided by principles of mutual respect and mutual benefit, have achieved remarkable progress. Trade volume of $15.48 billion in seven months underscores this momentum,” she said.

The envoy also praised the Chinese community in Nigeria for strengthening cultural exchange, contributing to local development, and engaging in charity initiatives. She reassured that the consulate would continue to safeguard the welfare of Chinese nationals and promote bilateral cooperation.