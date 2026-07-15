Chiamaka Nnadozie tops WSL goalkeeper rankings in debut season

By Boluwatife Oshadiya, Sports Correspondent | July 15, 2026

Key Points

Chiamaka Nnadozie records the highest save percentage in the 2025/26 Women’s Super League

The Brighton goalkeeper finishes ahead of Chelsea’s Hannah Hampton and Manchester United’s Phallon Tullis-Joyce

Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper capped an impressive debut season with six clean sheets and an FA Cup final appearance

Main Story

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has emerged as the Women’s Super League’s most efficient shot-stopper after recording the highest save percentage of the 2025/26 season, capping an outstanding debut campaign with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Official league statistics showed the Nigerian international posted a 74.7% save percentage, narrowly edging Chelsea’s Hannah Hampton (74.6%) and Manchester United’s Phallon Tullis-Joyce (73.6%) among goalkeepers who made at least 10 league appearances.

Nnadozie, who joined Brighton on a free transfer from French side Paris FC ahead of the season, faced 83 shots on target in 19 league appearances and made 62 saves. She also kept six clean sheets and prevented an estimated 3.3 goals, underlining her importance to Brighton throughout the campaign.

The 24-year-old quickly established herself as Brighton’s first-choice goalkeeper under head coach Dario Vidošić, helping the club remain competitive against some of England’s strongest sides. Her performances also contributed to Brighton’s historic run to the Women’s FA Cup final, where she produced another impressive display despite the team’s defeat to Manchester City.

Nnadozie’s individual campaign was further recognised when she won the Women’s Super League Save of the Month award in November following a spectacular fingertip save against Liverpool. The effort was later shortlisted for the league’s Save of the Season award.

The impressive season adds to an already distinguished career for the Nigerian goalkeeper, who has won the CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year award three consecutive times and was ranked fourth in the voting for the 2025 Yashin Trophy.

What’s Being Said

“Chiamaka has brought composure, consistency and world-class shot-stopping to Brighton since arriving in England,” Brighton & Hove Albion said in its assessment of the goalkeeper’s performances during the season.

Football analysts have described Nnadozie’s first season in England as one of the most successful debut campaigns by an African goalkeeper in the Women’s Super League, highlighting her statistical consistency and influence in Brighton’s run to the FA Cup final.

What’s Next

Nnadozie has joined the Super Falcons camp in Morocco ahead of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

She is expected to play a key role as Nigeria seeks a record-extending 11th WAFCON title.

Brighton will look to build on last season’s progress when preparations begin for the 2026/27 Women’s Super League campaign.

The Bottom Line: Nnadozie’s remarkable debut season has firmly established her among the Women’s Super League’s elite goalkeepers. Her consistency at club level not only strengthens Brighton’s ambitions but also reinforces Nigeria’s credentials ahead of another major international tournament.