Sony’s digital-only future could raise gaming costs, expert warns

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | July 15, 2026

Key Points

Sony will stop releasing new PlayStation games on physical discs from January 2028

Gaming expert Fisayo Oke says the shift could increase costs and reduce the traditional gaming experience

Sony says the move reflects growing consumer preference for digital game purchases

Main Story

Sony’s decision to end physical disc releases for all new PlayStation games from January 2028 could increase gaming costs for players and change how millions experience video games, according to gaming expert Fisayo Oke.

The PlayStation maker recently announced that all new titles released from January 2028 will be available only in digital format through the PlayStation Store and participating retailers. Sony said games already released, or scheduled for release before the deadline, will continue to be available on physical discs.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Oke, Chief Executive Officer of Gamble Alert, said physical discs remain an important part of gaming culture, particularly for players who value ownership and local multiplayer experiences.

“There’s a sense of belonging that many gamers still value. Someone like me would rather sit down with friends, insert a game disc and play together. With digital games, if you don’t own the title, you simply cannot play,” Oke said.

He warned that the transition could increase expenses for gamers, who would become fully dependent on digital purchases, while also reducing the emotional connection many players have with collecting physical game copies. Oke added that offline gaming through discs also avoids interruptions associated with internet connectivity and digital platforms.

Despite his concerns, Oke acknowledged that Sony’s move could create opportunities for software developers by lowering barriers to digital game distribution. He also noted that continued investment in platform infrastructure and cybersecurity would be essential to minimise server outages and service disruptions as digital adoption grows.

Sony said the transition aligns with changing consumer behaviour and reflects how most PlayStation users now access and purchase games digitally.

What’s Being Said

“This transition enables us to align more closely with how most of our community prefers to access and play games today,” Sony said in its announcement.

“The move may reduce Sony’s production costs, but it could ultimately cost players more while changing the traditional gaming experience many people still enjoy,” Oke said.

What’s Next

Sony will begin implementing the digital-only policy for all newly released PlayStation titles from January 2028.

Existing PlayStation games released before the deadline will continue to be sold in physical disc format.

Industry observers are expected to monitor consumer adoption, pricing trends and digital infrastructure as the transition approaches.

The Bottom Line: Sony’s shift reflects the gaming industry’s accelerating move toward digital distribution, but it also raises questions about affordability, game ownership and long-term consumer choice as physical media gradually disappears.