Cherry Eromosele, Interswitch CMO, Named ‘One Of The 10 Most Inspiring Women in Nigeria’

In a bid to reward hard work among Nigerian women, Jashabel Touch A Heart (JTAH) Foundation has named Cherry Eromosele, Chief Marketing and Communication Officer of Interswitch Group, as one of the ‘10 Most Inspiring Women in Nigeria’. She was named alongside other female trailblazers at the JTAH annual National Women and Girl-Child Stakeholders Conference which held recently at the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

The award reflects the individuals’ pre-eminence in practice areas and achievements such as: notable works, strategic growth, excellence in client services, and inspiring contribution to women and girl child education.

In her acceptance speech, Eromosele said that she felt highly honoured to be nominated among other distinguished women, noting that the for her journey had been both challenging but interesting. She said: “I am grateful that my efforts are being recognized by such a laudable organization. Like they say, the reward for hard work is more hard work, so I know that more is expected of me and I hope to continue to make you proud. This is also hoping that more women who are achieving great feats in their various endeavors will be recognized and encouraged to do more”.

The theme of this year’s conference was ‘Stimulating Minds: The Nexus between Education and the Empowerment of the Girl Child’. The annual conference aims at correcting the gender imbalance in our country by charting the narratives of the Nigerian women and the girl-child, as well as empowering the womenfolk.

Present at the event were Her Royal Highness, Erelu Abiola Dosunmu, the Erelu Kuti IV of Lagos as Mother of the Day, and Lynda Saint Nwafor, Chief Enterprise & Business Value Director at MTN Nigeria, who was the keynote speaker.