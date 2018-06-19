Chelsea Reject 35m Pounds Offer For Real Madrid Goalkeeper

Chelsea FC have rejected a £35m for Thibaut Courtois from Real Madrid this summer, according to reports in Italy. Gianluca Di Marzio, in quotes by Metro reported that the Santiago Bernabeu outfit have tabled an opening offer to try and sign the Belgian who has just 1 year left in his contract at Stamford Bridge.

There have been numerous speculations on Thibaut Courtois’ future at Chelsea as his current contract will expire at the end of next season.

The report also claims that Real Madrid have now turned their attention towards Roma goalkeeper Alisson, as they have had an official bid for Courtois rejected by Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Chelsea would want to get Courtois’ future at the club sorted out quickly, as he’ll have to leave on a free next summer if he refuses to renew his contract and Chelsea fail to sell him before then. The club are yet to make any signings.