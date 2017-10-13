Chelsea FC Endorses Chelsea Nigeria Supporters Club as Its Affiliate

Chelsea Nigeria set to launch in First Quarter of 2018

Reigning Premier League champions and 2017 UEFA Champions League contenders Chelsea FC has certified Chelsea Nigeria as its Affiliate Supporters Club in Nigeria in the 2017/18 season.

Chelsea Nigeria is the umbrella body that unites all “True Blue” in Nigeria. The Supporters Club was founded in 2010 and boast of almost 5,000 followers on its twitter @Chelsea_NGR account.

Registered Chelsea FC & Chelsea Nigeria members enjoy the unique benefit of priority access to match tickets available to all tiers of membership at discounted price and meeting other Chelsea supporters while participating at Chelsea pre-season tours and season games from across the world. Also, registered Chelsea Nigeria members receive invites to events organized by Chelsea Nigeria or its partners.

Also, Chelsea Nigeria Supporters Club will be hosting series of events in the coming year, top of the list is the official launch of the association in the first quarter of 2018.

Chelsea Nigeria President/Co-Founder Mr. Henry Okpara expressed his delight in the renewal of the supporters’ club affiliation by Chelsea FC. He had this to say, “I am very pleased with the renewal of Chelsea Nigeria affiliation with Chelsea FC, this exercise done at the beginning of every season by Chelsea FC for all its affiliate supporters club around the world along with fan membership renewal. Our presence in Nigeria helps to unite all Chelsea fans in Nigeria. Part of the importance of this is, as a corporate group, we are the face of all passionate Chelsea FC fans in Nigeria, we maintain correspondence with other Chelsea Supporters Club across the world, this enables us to receive invitations from host countries wherever Chelsea FC pre-season tours are scheduled. Through Chelsea Nigeria the host Chelsea supporters club provide support in facilitating visa application for interested fans who want to go watch our team, also, they ensure we have a warm experience during the entire duration of our visit. We also organize events where members of Chelsea Nigeria meet, network and take part in exhibition soccer matches.”

Chelsea FC is defending its league title in the 2017/18 Barclays Premier League and are back in the Champions League after a season’s absence in the continental competition, under the headship of Antonio Conte. The club is currently placed 4th on the league table with 13 points six points behind table leaders Manchester City and Manchester United who are separated by a goal difference. Mr. Henry Okpara shared his opinion on how Chelsea will perform this season. “I am pleased with the progress Conte has made with the team, the new signings have started yielding fruits. At this time last season Chelsea was fifth on the league table with 16 points, 3 points difference with Man City who were topping the table at this time last season, we all know how last season ended. So I am not worried about our current position on the table. Also, our participation in the Champions League has been very impressive, getting an away win at Athletico Madrid was heart-warming for all our fans. We are confident our team will hold their own on any turf any day” he said.