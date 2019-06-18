Chelsea FC Unveils Official Supporters Club Scheme in Nigeria

Chelsea Nigeria is the Official Supporters Club of Chelsea Football Club in Nigeria.

We are delighted to announce the launch of Chelsea FC’s Offical Supporters Club scheme, designed to help get the most out of being part of the Club’s global community.

After hearing from supporters clubs all over the world, the Club has improved its digital pages, reward offerings and club interaction to develop a feeling of identity and recognition with its loyal fans.

Two schemes, One global fanbase.

New for the 2019/20 season, the Official Supporters Club programme have been split into two different schemes, these are: Rewards Scheme and Ticketing Scheme.

All Official Supporters Clubs will automatically be part of the Rewards scheme, but clubs who may want to travel to watch live games at Stamford Bridge can choose to opt into the Ticketing scheme too, and be a part of both.

The newly boosted Rewards scheme has been enhanced with new incentives to benefit official supporters clubs across the world, regardless of how many paid members the club has.

Rewards Scheme

As part of the rewards scheme – the more fans we have in Chelsea Nigeria, the more rewards we receive. This will start off with access to all Chelsea digital benefits, competitions and newsletters, and when we climb up the tiers we will start to receive welcome packs with signed merchandise, potential legends visits, official club plaques etc.

Ticketing Scheme

To have access to matchday tickets, Chelsea Nigeria will pay a one-off fee as a club for the year, and ticket allocations will then be based on the number of season ticket holders or True Blue members are in our club. We will then be opted into the Rewards Scheme and the Ticketing Scheme.

Chelsea Nigeria Supporters Club meets on big match days at:



7, Abiodun Street,

Off Alabi Street,

Off Toyin Street,

Valley Front View Hotel7, Abiodun Street,Off Alabi Street,Off Toyin Street,Ikeja, Lagos For inquiries on how to become a member, contact us via email: [email protected] or

0803 308 3958

0803 539 2927