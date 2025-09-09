Chelle Unveils Troost-Ekong, Lookman in Starting XI for Nigeria vs South Africa World Cup Qualifier

Nigeria’s head coach, Eric Chelle, has released his starting line-up for the highly anticipated World Cup qualifying clash between the Super Eagles and South Africa’s Bafana Bafana, set to take place today (Tuesday).

The decisive encounter is crucial for both teams as they continue their push to secure a ticket to the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

Troost-Ekong Returns, Lookman Adds Firepower

William Troost-Ekong makes his return to central defence after a period on the sidelines, with his leadership and experience expected to stabilize Nigeria’s backline. Meanwhile, Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman, who enjoyed an impressive season at club level, will look to inject speed, creativity, and attacking flair from the flanks.

Chelle’s selection reflects a strategic mix of seasoned players and emerging talents, as the Super Eagles aim to extend their dominance over South Africa in recent encounters.

Pressure on the Super Eagles

Nigeria enters this fixture under intense pressure after inconsistent results in earlier qualifiers, making today’s showdown a must-win to keep their World Cup hopes intact. Fans and analysts alike have described the tie as a defining moment in Chelle’s tenure as head coach.

On the other hand, Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana are brimming with confidence after an impressive run of form. Sitting at the top of the group standings, the South Africans will seek to frustrate the Super Eagles by maintaining defensive discipline while looking to strike on the counter.

A Fierce Battle Expected

With both nations boasting top-class players and competitive experience, the contest is expected to be a thrilling and high-intensity affair. Kick-off is scheduled for 5 pm, and the atmosphere at the stadium is set to be electric as fans rally behind the Super Eagles in what is arguably one of the most anticipated fixtures of the qualification campaign.

Nigeria’s Starting XI vs South Africa

Goalkeeper : 23 Nwabali

: 23 Nwabali Defenders : 2 Aina, 4 Ndidi, 5 Ekong (Captain), 21 Bassey

: 2 Aina, 4 Ndidi, 5 Ekong (Captain), 21 Bassey Midfielders : 14 Dele Bashiru, 17 Iwobi

: 14 Dele Bashiru, 17 Iwobi Forwards: 7 Lookman, 11 Frederick, 15 Simon, 19 Dessers

Substitutes

Adebayo, Onyeka, Awaziem, Arokodare, Chukwueze, Osayi, Uche, Onyemaechi, Obasogie, Agu, Nwadike