Dino Melaye Declares PDP “Dead and Buried,” Claims APC Control

Former Kogi West senator, Dino Melaye, has declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) “dead and buried,” insisting that the opposition party is now effectively under the control of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking during an interview on Arise Television, Melaye dismissed any prospects of a revival for the PDP, arguing that the party had been infiltrated and manipulated by forces loyal to the presidency.

“Except for our Lord Jesus Christ, no dead can rise again. The PDP is dead and buried. It was sold out, and I doubt there was even a receipt of payment. What exists now is an APC-controlled PDP,” Melaye said.

The former lawmaker, who once contested elections under the PDP, accused unnamed APC loyalists of dictating PDP’s affairs directly from the presidential villa.

“This is a party that has lost its independence. I have always maintained that APC agents run the PDP,” he added.

Melaye also revealed that he had formally left the PDP and is now a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which he described as the only viable alternative to defeat President Bola Tinubu’s APC administration in 2027.

“I am a proud member of the ADC, and by God’s grace, that is the platform that will unseat Tinubu and reclaim the villa come May 29, 2027,” he declared.

The outspoken politician further urged Nigerians to shift focus away from the PDP’s internal crisis and pay attention to pressing national challenges.

“Hunger, malnutrition, misgovernance, and maladministration are the critical issues affecting our country. That is where the conversation should be, not on a party that is already dead,” he emphasized.