KEY POINTS

Nigeria produced an average of 1.51 million barrels of crude oil per day (mbpd) in October 2026, slightly above its OPEC quota of 1.50mbpd.

Crude oil output fell by 1.7% from 1.53mbpd in September, while total liquids production declined from 1.72mbpd to 1.69mbpd.

Forcados remained Nigeria’s largest producing stream, with an average output of 318.49 thousand barrels per day (kbpd).

The government’s 2026 deep offshore incentives are expected to encourage investment, but production growth also depends on infrastructure security and reliable operations.

MAIN STORY

Nigeria’s crude oil production declined in October 2026 but remained above its Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) quota for the sixth consecutive month, according to data released by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

The country produced an average of 1.51mbpd of crude oil during the month, against its OPEC benchmark of 1.50mbpd. This placed output approximately 1 per cent above the quota.

However, production fell from 1.53mbpd in September, representing a 1.7 per cent month-on-month decline. Condensate output also dropped from 0.19mbpd to 0.17mbpd, bringing total liquids production to 1.69mbpd, compared with 1.72mbpd in September.

Daily production ranged from a low of 1.60mbpd to a peak of 1.79mbpd during October.

Forcados remained the country’s largest producing stream, averaging 318.49kbpd, slightly below the 320.32kbpd recorded in September.

Bonny followed with 311.02kbpd, up from 303.27kbpd in the preceding month. Qua Iboe produced 173.97kbpd, while Escravos Oil and Bonga recorded 134.67kbpd and 106.65kbpd, respectively.

THE ISSUES

Maintaining production above the OPEC quota is important for Nigeria’s oil revenue, but the October figures show that staying above the benchmark does not necessarily mean output is growing.

Crude oil production fell by about 20,000 barrels per day between September and October. Total liquids production declined by 30,000 barrels per day over the same period.

The distinction matters because Nigeria’s ability to earn more from crude exports depends not only on staying within its production target but also on sustaining and increasing the volume of oil available for sale.

Production can be affected by infrastructure problems, crude theft, operational disruptions, ageing facilities and delays in developing upstream projects. These challenges can limit the amount of oil companies are able to produce, even when investment opportunities exist.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Federal Government’s Deep Offshore Oil and Gas Projects Incentives (Tax Remission) Order, 2026, approved in August, is intended to encourage investment in deepwater projects.

The policy could improve the investment case for developing offshore assets and help advance projects that have faced delays. However, incentives alone will not guarantee higher production.

Improvements in infrastructure security, asset maintenance and project execution will remain necessary to translate investment interest into additional barrels.

BOTTOM LINE

Nigeria maintained its six-month run of crude oil production above its OPEC quota in October, but the month-on-month decline shows that output stability remains a separate challenge from production growth. Sustained investment and fewer operational disruptions will be important if the country is to increase export volumes and strengthen oil revenue.