Third female cabinet member departs Trump administration amid investigations

Keypoints

U.S. Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer resigned from the Trump administration on Monday, April 20, 2026, to transition to the private sector.

Her departure marks the third high-profile exit of a female cabinet member in just seven weeks, following Kristi Noem (Homeland Security) and Pam Bondi (Attorney General).

Chavez-DeRemer faced intense scrutiny over alleged budget fund violations, inappropriate conduct, and a “hostile” work environment.

Keith Sonderling has been named acting Labor Secretary to lead the department until a permanent successor is confirmed.

Known for her relatively union-friendly stance, her tenure lasted just over a year since her appointment in March 2025.

Main Story

The “revolving door” at the White House continues to spin as Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer became the latest high-ranking official to exit President Donald Trump’s cabinet.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung confirmed the move on Monday, stating she would be moving to a private-sector role.

However, the departure comes at a turbulent time for the Department of Labor, which has been mired in multiple oversight investigations and internal whistleblowing complaints.

Chavez-DeRemer, a former Oregon Representative whose appointment was initially seen as a bridge to organized labor, ultimately found herself isolated by a series of scandals.

Reports from major outlets, including the New York Times, detailed a “culture of retaliation” within her department. Perhaps most damaging were the reports that her husband had been barred from the Labor Department building following allegations of sexual misconduct toward staff.

While Chavez-DeRemer denied all wrongdoing, the cumulative weight of the ethics probes made her position increasingly untenable within an administration already facing criticism for the rapid turnover of female leadership.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the leadership-stability gap; losing three female cabinet members in less than two months creates a vacuum in policy continuity and fuels narratives of internal administration friction. Authorities must solve the problem of departmental morale, as the reports of a “hostile work environment” suggest a breakdown in the civil service hierarchy that Keith Sonderling must now repair.

Furthermore, there is a policy-shift risk; Chavez-DeRemer was one of the few voices in the administration with a “union-friendly” record, and her exit may signal a harder line against organized labor in upcoming federal contract negotiations. To succeed, the White House must move quickly to nominate a successor who can clear a Senate confirmation process that will likely focus heavily on the ethics failures mentioned in the recent investigations.

What’s Being Said

“Chavez-DeRemer is to take up a post in the private sector,” stated Steven Cheung, though he did not address the ongoing investigations in his brief announcement.

Three female employees described a “hostile work environment” where staff faced retaliation for raising concerns, according to reports by the New York Times.

What’s Next

Keith Sonderling is expected to serve as acting secretary for several months, as the White House vets potential candidates who can survive a rigorous background check.

is expected to serve as acting secretary for several months, as the White House vets potential candidates who can survive a rigorous background check. The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability is likely to continue its investigation into the alleged misuse of budget funds, regardless of her resignation.

is likely to continue its investigation into the alleged misuse of budget funds, regardless of her resignation. Labor unions are expected to lobby the White House to maintain the “worker-centric” policies Chavez-DeRemer occasionally championed.

A formal nomination for a permanent Secretary of Labor is anticipated by early June 2026, with the administration seeking a candidate with a “cleaner” ethics profile to avoid another confirmation battle.

Bottom Line

Lori Chavez-DeRemer’s exit leaves the Labor Department in the hands of an acting chief and leaves the Trump administration with a significant gender-representation gap in its top tier. As the third woman to leave in seven weeks, her departure highlights the intense pressure and high turnover that have defined the cabinet’s first year in office.