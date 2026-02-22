CDD-West Africa Highlights Operational Gaps In FCT Area Council Polls

KEY POINTS

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD-West Africa) expressed concern over late polling unit reassignments, operational lapses, and vote trading during Saturday’s FCT elections.

Logistical challenges, including incorrect BVAS machines and missing voter names, significantly affected participation in several locations.

CDD observers documented financial inducements ranging from ₦1,000 to ₦10,000 across various area councils, leading to some arrests by the EFCC.

MAIN STORY

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD-West Africa) has issued a preliminary assessment of Saturday’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections, citing significant administrative and logistical hurdles. Issued in Abuja on Sunday by Director Dauda Garuba, the report detailed multiple incidents where voters discovered their polling units had been reassigned shortly before election day without adequate notice. At Polling Unit 055 in Wuse, over 20 voters were unable to vote after finding their details moved, a situation made worse by movement restrictions that limited their ability to find new locations.

Operational shortcomings further hampered the process, with delays in accreditation and voting reported across the territory. At Wuse Zone 2 Primary School, only 504 names were displayed out of 751 registered voters, while some units in Kuje lacked displayed registers entirely. CDD observers also noted that election officials occasionally arrived with incorrect Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines, causing delays while replacements were sourced.

Despite a largely calm environment, the group recorded instances of electoral malpractice and tension. At Kabusa Primary School, police arrested a woman allegedly in possession of more than 20 voter cards, while EFCC officials arrested suspected vote traders in Gwagwalada. In Abaji, an unauthorized individual accompanied by a security operative entered a voting area, leading to a disruption that involved the use of tear gas. Sorting and counting have since commenced in many locations, with CDD confirming the successful transmission of at least one chairmanship result from Garki.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The situation was worsened by movement restrictions across the FCT, which limited the ability of affected voters to locate their new polling units, potentially contributing to low turnout,” stated CDD Director Dauda Garuba.

“These identified gaps point to systemic issues requiring urgent attention ahead of upcoming off-cycle elections… as well as the 2027 general elections,” Garuba added.

The group reported that financial inducements reached as high as “₦10,000” in some areas, with documented vote buying in Lugbe and Kuje.

WHAT’S NEXT

CDD has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to investigate the reported polling unit reassignments and logistical shortcomings.

The group emphasizes the need for stronger safeguards and improved voter communication to prevent similar disruptions in future off-cycle and general elections.

Final results from the 2,822 polling units will continue to be processed following the start of sorting and counting in mid-afternoon.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that while the FCT elections remained largely peaceful, the CDD’s findings of logistical failures and widespread vote trading signal a need for urgent reform. These systemic weaknesses must be addressed to protect voter access and restore public confidence ahead of the 2027 electoral cycle.