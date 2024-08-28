CBN To Make N2.2 Trillion From Sale Of Treasury Bills In Q4

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has unveiled plans to sell N2.2 trillion in Treasury Bills (NTBs) in primary market auctions in the fourth quarter of 2024.

According to data from the Nigeria Treasury Bills (NTBs) issuance programme, this is a 41 percent quarter-on-quarter reduction from N1.56 trillion traded in the third quarter of 2024.

The apex bank’s primary market auction sales are expected to begin on September 4th and end on November 20th, 2024. During the period, the central bank will issue TBs worth N158.79 billion on a 91-day tenor, N109.61 billion on 182 days, and N1.94 trillion on 364 days.

A breakdown of the programme revealed that in September, the apex bank plans to sell N622.72 billion worth of NTBs, comprising N54.53 billion worth of 91 days bills, N41.05 billion worth of 182 days bills and N527.14 billion worth of 364 bills.

In October, the apex bank plans to sell N456.57 billion worth of NTBs, comprising N41.61 billion worth of 91 days bills, N34.66 billion worth of 182 days bills, and N380.3 billion worth of 364 days bills.

In November, the CBN plans to sell N1.12 trillion worth of NTBs, comprising N62.64 billion worth of 91 days bills, N33.9 billion worth of 182 days bills and N1.03 trillion worth of 384 days bills.