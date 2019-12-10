CBN Set to Increase Banks’ Loan to Deposit Ratio to 70 percent by 2020

CBN Set to Increase Banks’ Loan to Deposit Ratio to 70 percent by 2020

By
- December 10, 2019
- in BANKING & FINANCE, COVER, NEWSLETTER
1
0
CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is reportedly set to increase banks’ Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) to 70% by 2020.

According to a report published on Vanguard, the disclosure was made by CBN Director, Banking Supervision, Mr. Hassan Belllo while speaking at the 2019 workshop for Finance Correspondents and Business Editors, organised by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) in Yola, Adamawa State.

According to Bello, the introduction of the LDR has enhanced credit into the economy. Hence, the CBN will move the LDR to 70%.

Recall, in October, the CBN issued a fresh circular mandating commercial banks operating in the country to lend out up to 65% of their customer deposits from the initial 60%.

Details Shortly…

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme Disbursement Hits N610.43 billion in 10 years – CBN

The total amount released under the Commercial Agriculture