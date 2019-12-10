Julius Berger Announces Appointment of New Directors

The Board of Directors of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, after its meeting on December 6th, 2019, accepted the resignation of HRH Igwe Peter Nwokike Anugwu, JP, OFR and Engr Heinz Stockhausen as directors of the construction firm.

According to a notice by the company to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, signed by the Company Secretary, Mrs Cecilia E. Madueke, Ernest Chukwudi Ebi and Karsten Hansel were appointed as Independent Non-executive Director and Director of the company respectively. The appointment reportedly took effect from December 7, 2019.

Karsten Hansel’s profile: Hansel studied civil engineering and architecture with a focus on urban planning and building design at the Technical Universities of Hannover and Darmstadt.

He has previously worked for Bilfinger + Berger Bauaktiengesellschaft in Wiesbaden and was responsible, among other things, for the introduction of 3D/CAD building planning. Hansel has managed various major projects for the group on-site in Nigeria, Berlin, China and Qatar. Subsequently, he took over the management of all infrastructure, industrial, gas and oil projects for Bilfinger Berger Nigeria GmbH.

After the transfer of operations to Julius Berger International GmbH in 2012, all project managements were bundled under his direction. In 2014, he joined the management board and was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Julius Berger International GmbH since October 2018. Karsten Hensel is a member of the Hessen Chamber of Architects and a lecturer at Darmstadt University of Applied Sciences in the field of “Building abroad”.

About Julius Berger: Julius Berger Nigeria Plc (Julius Berger) has been in existence since far back in 1970. It is a leading construction company offering integrated solutions and related services. Julius Berger specializes in executing complex works that require the highest level of technical expertise.

Headquartered in Abuja, with locations in Lagos and Uyo, the company is represented across Nigeria in structural engineering and infrastructure works, and in southern Nigeria through domestic and international oil and gas industry projects.

Source: Nairametrics