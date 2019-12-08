Cardi B’s Record Label Stopped Release of ‘Fall’ Remix with Davido

American rapper, Cardi B has confirmed she did record a song with Davido nine months ago but couldn’t release it because of her record label.
This news was made public during her recent interview with CoolFM where she admitted that she really wanted to release the song but it was beyond her.
You know I did that nine months ago… but my label was giving me a very hard time… we had a really big argument (about the release of Fall remix) but we really wanted that to come out, we really wanted that to come out.