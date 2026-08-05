NMDPRA urges industry to prioritise execution over policy debates

Key points

NMDPRA says Nigeria’s oil and gas sector must shift focus from policy discussions to executing bankable projects.

The regulator says policy stability, investor confidence and stronger local content are critical to industry growth.

Nigeria remains on track to achieve its target of producing three million barrels of crude oil per day by 2030.

Main story

The Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Malam Rabiu Umar, has urged Nigeria’s oil and gas industry to focus on executing reforms, saying the sector already possesses the ideas, technology and expertise needed for growth.

Speaking on Tuesday at the 2026 Nigerian Annual International Conference and Exhibition (NAICE) of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) in Lagos, Umar said the priority should now be translating reforms into bankable projects capable of attracting investment and delivering measurable economic benefits.

He said sustainable industry growth depends on striking the right balance between a competitive fiscal regime, foreign investment and strong local content development.

According to Umar, while foreign capital remains essential for financing large-scale energy projects, local content is critical for building indigenous expertise and ensuring the industry’s long-term sustainability.

He stressed that both objectives require a stable, transparent and predictable regulatory environment.

Umar said Nigeria’s fiscal, regulatory and institutional frameworks must work together to convert the country’s petroleum resources into sustainable economic growth.

He noted that investors consider regulatory certainty, contract sanctity, transparent approval processes and policy consistency as key factors when making long-term investment decisions.

The NMDPRA chief said the authority remains committed to implementing the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) by streamlining regulatory processes, removing unnecessary administrative bottlenecks and creating a more predictable operating environment without compromising safety, environmental standards or energy security.

He described local content as an economic development strategy aimed at building Nigerian companies capable of designing, constructing, operating and maintaining critical energy infrastructure while remaining globally competitive.

Umar said indigenous operators have significantly expanded their role in onshore oil production, while international oil companies are increasingly concentrating on technically complex deepwater operations.

He expressed confidence that Nigeria could achieve its target of producing three million barrels of crude oil per day by 2030, citing increased investments in gas processing, refining, compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and other critical infrastructure.

He also disclosed that the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF) continues to support investments in gas processing and CNG projects to reduce investment risks and encourage greater private sector participation.

The issues

Nigeria’s oil and gas sector is implementing reforms under the Petroleum Industry Act to attract investment, expand local participation and improve regulatory efficiency. Industry stakeholders say sustained policy consistency and effective implementation will determine whether the country achieves its production and investment targets.

What’s being said

“The only thing we need to talk about is execution. We have the ideas, we have the technology and we have some of the expertise. The focus now should be on how we execute.” — Malam Rabiu Umar, Chief Executive, NMDPRA.

“The success of this discussion should be measured by the quality of practical recommendations that can be implemented to grow Nigeria’s energy industry.” — Malam Rabiu Umar.

What’s next

The NMDPRA will continue implementing the Petroleum Industry Act, supporting gas infrastructure investments and working with industry stakeholders to accelerate projects that strengthen production, local content and energy security.

Bottom line

NMDPRA says Nigeria’s energy sector has moved beyond identifying solutions, with the next phase requiring consistent execution, investor-friendly regulation and stronger collaboration to unlock sustainable industry growth.