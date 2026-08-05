LAAC conference to tackle balancing aviation growth with government revenue

Key points

Aviation leaders will discuss how to balance government revenue generation with sustainable industry growth.

Festus Keyamo, Wale Babalakin and Allen Onyema will headline the conference.

Stakeholders will examine policies affecting investment, competitiveness and long-term sustainability.

Main story

Nigeria’s aviation industry will gather on Sept. 10 to discuss how government can raise revenue from the sector without slowing its growth, as policymakers and industry leaders meet at the 30th Annual Conference of the League of Airports and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC).

The conference, themed “Towards a Sustainable Aviation Industry: Balancing Government Revenue Demands with Sector Growth,” will bring together government officials, regulators, airline operators, airport managers and other stakeholders to examine policy options for building a more competitive aviation sector.

According to a statement issued on Sunday, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo (SAN), is expected to lead discussions on the government’s policy direction for the industry.

Chairman of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Ltd., Dr Wale Babalakin (SAN), will chair the event, while Air Peace Chairman, Dr Allen Onyema, will deliver the keynote address, focusing on strategies for achieving sustainable growth in Nigeria’s aviation industry.

Chairman of the conference, Mr Wole Shadare, said the aviation sector had reached a point where government revenue objectives must be carefully balanced with policies that encourage investment, competitiveness and long-term development.

He said increasing fiscal pressures and multiple charges had intensified conversations around creating a regulatory environment that supports both public revenue generation and industry expansion.

Shadare said the conference would provide a platform for policymakers, regulators and operators to develop practical recommendations capable of strengthening the industry’s competitiveness.

LAAC Chairman, Mr Sulaiman Idris, said the annual conference had, for three decades, served as an important platform for shaping aviation policy discussions and promoting stakeholder engagement.

He said this year’s edition would continue that tradition by addressing current challenges affecting the industry and encouraging dialogue that supports sustainable growth and operational efficiency.

The conference is expected to attract participants from across Nigeria’s aviation ecosystem, with discussions covering sustainable financing, regulatory policies, infrastructure development and the investment climate.

The issues

Nigeria’s aviation industry continues to grapple with high operating costs, multiple charges and infrastructure funding needs. Industry stakeholders have consistently called for policies that strike a balance between government revenue generation and creating an environment that attracts investment, improves competitiveness and supports sustainable growth.

What’s being said

“The aviation industry remains a strategic driver of economic development, trade, tourism and national integration. However, increasing fiscal pressures and multiple charges have continued to generate conversations about the need to strike a balance between government revenue generation and the growth of the industry.” — Mr Wole Shadare, Conference Chairman.

“Our annual conference has earned the confidence of industry stakeholders because it consistently addresses contemporary issues affecting aviation.” — Mr Sulaiman Idris, LAAC Chairman.

What’s next

Stakeholders at the Sept. 10 conference are expected to develop recommendations on fiscal policies, regulation, financing and investment that could shape future reforms in Nigeria’s aviation industry.

Bottom line

As Nigeria seeks to strengthen its aviation industry, the LAAC conference will focus on finding practical ways to balance government revenue objectives with policies that encourage investment, competitiveness and sustainable sector growth.