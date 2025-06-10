Top 7 Nigerian Stocks To Watch For Upside Potentials On NGX

As the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) reopens this week, traders and long-term investors alike are sharpening their pencils—and frankly, their instincts. The first half of 2025 hasn’t just been eventful—it’s been a bit of a rollercoaster. But in between all the market noise, a number of equities have risen like cream in hot pap: steady, visible, and impossible to ignore.

We’re talking stocks that have not only outperformed their sectors but have shown consistent upside potential, thanks to strong earnings, sectoral tailwinds, and—let’s call it what it is—sheer investor optimism.

Whether you’re looking to rebalance your portfolio or just window shopping for your next big play, these are the names you want to keep close.

1. The Initiate Plc (TIP)

Current Price: N6.49

N6.49 YTD Return: +159.60%

+159.60% 52-Week Range: N1.70 – N7.38

Why it matters:

You know how some stocks just sneak up on you? That’s TIP. It’s not always the loudest on market boards, but the fundamentals? Spot on. Q1 2025 results confirmed strong earnings growth, and more importantly, operational consistency. With the share price hovering just 12% below its 52-week high, another solid earnings season could easily push this further into new territory.

And let’s be honest—investors love a good underdog with teeth.

2. Beta Glass Plc

Current Price: N232.65

N232.65 YTD Return: +258.47%

+258.47% 52-Week Range: N44.50 – N258.50

Why it matters:

This is the kind of stock you wish you bought last year and didn’t sell too early. With both revenue and profit showing significant year-on-year growth, Beta Glass has captured the attention of value and growth investors alike. The company’s fundamentals read like a checklist: expanding margins, smart capex, and clean balance sheets.

Being just 10% off its high, it’s not cheap—but it’s hardly overbought if the business keeps firing on all cylinders.

3. Honeywell Flour Mills

Current Price: N20.50

N20.50 YTD Return: +225.40%

+225.40% 52-Week Range: N3.00 – N23.10

Why it matters:

The turnaround here isn’t just a numbers story—it’s a case study. A near 100% revenue jump? Turning a N10 billion loss into almost N15 billion in profit? That’s not just a recovery; it’s a statement. This kind of operational pivot tends to draw both institutional and retail interest, especially when the chart tells the same bullish story as the earnings call.

Watch this space—investors certainly are.

4. Northern Nigerian Flour Mills (NNFM)

Current Price: N125.05

N125.05 YTD Return: +184.85%

+184.85% 52-Week Range: N31.35 – N138.90

Why it matters:

This is what consistency looks like. NNFM isn’t flashy, but it’s deeply rooted in a resilient sector. With a 14.36% boost in profit after tax, it shows the kind of patient strength that longer-term investors appreciate.

Trading just 10% below its yearly high, this is one of those “watch the earnings, not the noise” plays.

5. SCOA Nigeria Plc

Current Price: N5.39

N5.39 YTD Return: +161.65%

+161.65% 52-Week Range: N1.71 – N5.39

Why it matters:

So here’s the catch: SCOA’s Q1 2025 showed a loss. Not ideal. But the full-year 2024? A solid story of revenue and profit growth. Investors seem to be betting on a rebound—and for now, that bet is paying off.

At its 52-week high, there’s no “discount” entry here, but there’s momentum. And sometimes, that’s half the battle.

6. Vitafoam Nigeria Plc

Current Price: N60.00

N60.00 YTD Return: +160.87%

+160.87% 52-Week Range: N17.30 – N60.80

Why it matters:

There’s a certain satisfaction in buying a stock that just does its job. Vitafoam is that stock. Their April 2025 numbers? Solid. Their market positioning? Strong. Their reputation? Clean.

For investors who want steady capital appreciation—and a company that knows how to keep costs in check—this remains one of the most promising plays under the consumer goods umbrella.

7. Champion Breweries Plc

Current Price: N7.70

N7.70 YTD Return: +102.1%

+102.1% 52-Week Range: N2.72 – N8.25

Why it matters:

Here’s the thing about Champion—it doesn’t just grow on paper, it grows in sentiment. Backed by positive financial metrics and consistent operations, this stock has been bubbling under the surface and now it’s boiling up. With under 7% to its 52-week high, it could very well pop if another earnings beat comes through.

And let’s face it—beer stocks tend to hold their own even when broader markets wobble.

Two Other Nigerian Stocks To Keep An Eye On

Now, you know how in every market cycle, there are one or two that don’t look like much—until they do? These next two haven’t quite exploded yet, but the charts and fundamentals suggest something’s cooking.

8. Chellarams Plc

Current Price: N9.53

N9.53 YTD Return: +157.57%

+157.57% 52-Week Range: N3.70 – N13.11

Why it matters:

Let’s be blunt: this isn’t your classic earnings story. Yes, revenue is up. But it’s still posting losses. That said, speculators and technical traders are eyeing its strong upward movement and 27% discount from its high as potential for a breakout.

Just don’t throw your emergency fund in here—this one’s more of a high-risk, high-reward play.

9. Fidson Healthcare Plc

Current Price: N31.80

N31.80 YTD Return: +105.16%

+105.16% 52-Week Range: N12.40 – N31.80

Why it matters:

Healthcare is having a moment—and Fidson is riding that wave like a pro. With expansion efforts kicking in and strong earnings momentum, the stock has hit its peak price. But the real question is: can it stay there and grow further? If Nigeria’s healthcare investment push continues, this may just be the start of a long, upward curve.

Final Thoughts

So here we are. Nine names. Different sectors. Different stories. All flashing one common signal: upside potential.

But remember—momentum is a fickle friend. A great quarter can turn into a bad year if macro conditions shift or management slips up. That’s why savvy investors always do a double-take: earnings quality, insider buying, volume trends, and broader economic cues.

Still, whether you’re risk-tolerant or playing it safe, this list offers something for everyone. Just don’t blink. Markets change fast—and in Nigeria, faster than most.