CAN disowns archbishop, reaffirms neutrality ahead of 2027 elections

By Emmanuella Opara | November 4th 2026

KEY POINTS

The Christian Association of Nigeria has denied Archbishop Chivir Chianson’s claim to its general secretary position.

CAN says neither the cleric nor his group is authorised to speak or act on its behalf.

The clarification follows controversy over the endorsement of President Bola Tinubu’s re-election by the Charismatic Bishops Conference of Nigeria.

The association says it will not endorse any political party or candidate ahead of the 2027 elections.

CAN has urged media organisations to verify the credentials of individuals presented as its representatives.

MAIN STORY

The Christian Association of Nigeria has distanced itself from Archbishop Chivir Chianson and a group allegedly using its name to mobilise political support ahead of the 2027 general elections, insisting that it remains politically neutral.

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, said the cleric was not the association’s general secretary and had no authority to speak or act on its behalf.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Okoh also denied that CAN had authorised or endorsed Chianson or his group to organise political activities or promote any candidate in the association’s name.

He warned that political endorsements and other activities attributed to the cleric and the group should not be regarded as the official position of the Christian body.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Archbishop Chivir Chianson is not the General Secretary of CAN and has no authority or mandate to speak or act on its behalf,” the statement said.

The clarification follows public comments by Chianson concerning the endorsement of President Bola Tinubu’s re-election by the Charismatic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, where he serves as Secretary-General.

The CBCN, an association of charismatic and Pentecostal Christian leaders, bishops and archbishops, announced its endorsement of Tinubu in September through its President-General, Archbishop Leonard Bature Kawas, during the organisation’s 2026 synod.

Chianson was also reported to have predicted Tinubu’s victory in the 2027 presidential election during a national television appearance, claiming that the prediction was based on a divine revelation. However, Punch said it could not independently confirm the reported statement.

CAN said it was concerned about attempts by individuals and groups without official affiliation to appropriate its identity for political or personal interests.

The association maintained that, as the umbrella body representing Christians across Nigeria, it had a responsibility to protect the interests of the Christian community while contributing to national development.

Ahead of the 2027 elections, it reiterated that it would engage national issues objectively and hold political leaders accountable regardless of their party affiliations, without endorsing any political party or candidate.

The association urged Christians, members of the public and media organisations to disregard claims of official representation by Chianson and his group.

It also specifically called on TVC News and other media organisations to verify the credentials and institutional affiliations of individuals introduced as CAN representatives.

CAN added that it would take appropriate measures to protect its name, identity and institutional integrity against unauthorised representation.

THE ISSUES

The controversy highlights the distinction between political positions taken by individual religious leaders or independent Christian organisations and the official position of CAN.

The endorsement of Tinubu by the Charismatic Bishops Conference of Nigeria does not automatically represent the position of the wider Christian body.

CAN’s clarification also comes at a time when religious endorsements and political mobilisation are becoming part of the wider build-up to the 2027 elections.

By reaffirming its neutrality, the association is seeking to prevent its institutional identity from being associated with political campaigns it has not authorised.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“For the avoidance of doubt, Archbishop Chivir Chianson is not the General Secretary of CAN and has no authority or mandate to speak or act on its behalf,” Archbishop Daniel Okoh said.

WHAT’S NEXT

CAN says it will take appropriate steps to protect its identity and prevent unauthorised individuals or groups from representing it.

Media organisations have also been urged to exercise due diligence when verifying the credentials of people presented as representatives of the association.

BOTTOM LINE

CAN’s position is that no individual or affiliated group can use its name to endorse a presidential candidate without official authorisation. Its renewed declaration of neutrality sets a clear distinction between the political activities of individual Christian leaders and the institutional position of the association ahead of the 2027 elect