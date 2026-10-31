CAN calls for review of Borno woman’s 14-year jail sentence

By Emmanuella Opara | October 31st, 2026

KEY POINTS

The Christian Association of Nigeria has raised concerns over the 14-year prison sentence handed to Lami Samuel Dawa in Borno State.

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, said an appeal had been filed against the conviction.

Dawa was convicted of depriving a parent of the lawful custody of his child, while four other defendants were discharged and acquitted.

CAN called for the protection of constitutional rights and said it would engage relevant authorities through legal and institutional channels.

MAIN STORY

The Christian Association of Nigeria has called for scrutiny of the 14-year prison sentence handed to Lami Samuel Dawa in Borno State, citing concerns about religious freedom and the protection of fundamental rights.

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, disclosed the association’s position in a statement on Saturday, confirming that an appeal had been filed against the conviction.

The association said it would allow the judicial process to run its course but maintained that the case raised questions about Nigerians’ constitutional rights to choose and practise their religion.

CAN stressed that individuals should be free to choose, change or practise their religion without coercion, intimidation or unlawful punishment. It also urged the relevant authorities to ensure that the rights of all parties were protected and that justice was delivered in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

The association said it would monitor developments and engage relevant authorities through appropriate legal and institutional channels.

Dawa was sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment by a Borno State High Court in a judgment dated May 5, 2026.

However, the Chairman of the Maiduguri branch of the Christian Lawyers Fellowship of Nigeria, Ephraim Yidawi, had cautioned against presenting the case as one in which Dawa was convicted simply for preaching to a girl or converting her to Christianity.

Yidawi, whose organisation represented Dawa and four other defendants during the trial, said the allegations included conspiracy to abduct a child, enticing a child to leave parental custody, removing the child from her parents’ lawful custody, depriving her of access to education and interfering with her religious practice and conversion.

He explained that the court convicted Dawa on the charge of depriving a parent of the lawful custody of his child, while the other four defendants were discharged and acquitted.

The Christian Lawyers Fellowship also confirmed that an appeal had been initiated against the judgment.

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria had similarly urged Christians to exercise restraint and avoid reaching conclusions without examining the court proceedings.

CAN reiterated its commitment to peaceful coexistence among Nigerians of different religious backgrounds and the protection of every citizen’s fundamental rights and freedoms.

THE ISSUES

The case has drawn attention to the relationship between religious freedom, parental custody rights and the interpretation of the charges brought before the court.

While CAN has raised concerns about the constitutional protection of religious freedom, the Christian Lawyers Fellowship has warned against reducing the conviction to an allegation that Dawa was punished for preaching or converting a child.

The distinction is important because the court, according to Yidawi, convicted her on the charge of depriving a parent of lawful custody. The appeal will provide an opportunity for the conviction to be challenged through the judicial process.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The case raises important questions about the protection of religious freedom and the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the Christian Association of Nigeria said.

“CAN therefore calls on the relevant authorities to ensure that the rights of all parties are protected and that justice is served in accordance with the Constitution and the law,” the association said.

“CAN remains committed to the peaceful coexistence of Nigerians of all religious backgrounds and to the protection of the fundamental rights and freedoms of every citizen,” the statement added.

WHAT’S NEXT

The appeal against Dawa’s conviction is expected to proceed through the judicial process. CAN said it would continue monitoring the case and engaging relevant authorities through legal and institutional channels.

BOTTOM LINE

CAN has called for the protection of religious freedom and fundamental rights following Dawa’s 14-year prison sentence. However, the conviction concerns a charge of depriving a parent of lawful custody, and the pending appeal will determine the next stage of the legal challenge.