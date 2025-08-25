Cambodia Passes Bill To Strip ‘Disloyal’ Citizens Of Nationality

Cambodia’s parliament on Monday approved legislation enabling authorities to revoke citizenship from nationals accused of “colluding” with foreign powers, a move rights groups warn could be used to silence dissent.

The bill, unanimously passed by 120 lawmakers in the National Assembly including Prime Minister Hun Manet, empowers the government to strip nationality from citizens for acts deemed to threaten “sovereignty, territorial integrity and national security.” A committee, chaired at the request of Interior Minister Sar Sokha, will oversee revocations.

Sar Sokha defended the law, claiming Cambodia faces threats from “a small handful” of citizens allegedly working with neighboring Thailand. The measure follows deadly border clashes last month that killed at least 43 people, though plans to amend citizenship rules predate the fighting.

Rights groups have strongly condemned the legislation. A coalition of 50 organizations said it would have a “disastrously chilling effect” on free expression and warned of “abuse” against activists, political opponents, and ethnic minorities. Amnesty International described the law as a “heinous violation of international law,” citing Cambodia’s lack of judicial independence.

The law still requires approval from the Senate and the head of state—both expected to be procedural steps. Critics note the legislation rolls back a constitutional guarantee of unconditional citizenship, removed in an amendment last month.

Cambodia’s record on dissent has drawn international concern. Dozens of opposition figures remain imprisoned or entangled in legal cases. Opposition leader Kem Sokha, convicted of treason in 2023 and sentenced to 27 years under house arrest, has long rejected the charges as politically motivated.