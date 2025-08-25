US Suspends Chikungunya Vaccine Following Reports Of Severe Reactions

US health authorities have suspended the license for the Ixchiq vaccine against the chikungunya virus following reports of “serious adverse events,” the vaccine’s French manufacturer Valneva announced on Monday.

Ixchiq, one of only two vaccines approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the mosquito-borne virus, was granted approval in 2023. However, safety concerns—particularly among older patients—have triggered reviews by regulators, including the European Medicines Agency earlier this year.

“The suspension of the license is effective immediately,” Valneva’s chief executive Thomas Lingelbach said in a statement. “As we determine potential next steps, and as the clear threat of chikungunya continues to escalate globally, Valneva remains fully committed to maintaining access to our vaccine as a global health tool.”

Chikungunya, spread by Aedes mosquitoes, causes symptoms similar to dengue fever and Zika virus, including high fever and severe joint pain that can be debilitating and long-lasting. While rarely fatal, the disease poses higher risks to infants and the elderly.

Public health experts warn that climate change is driving the spread of mosquito populations, raising the likelihood of chikungunya reaching new regions. In July, the World Health Organization (WHO) cautioned of a possible major epidemic, pointing to early warning signs reminiscent of an outbreak two decades ago that affected nearly half a million people worldwide.

Europe has recorded 27 chikungunya outbreaks so far this year—a record high—according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.