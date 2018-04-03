Buhari Behind Closed Door Meetings with APC Governors

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday was behind closed doors with governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The meeting was held at the Council Chamber of the State House. It commenced at 2:14 p.m when the President arrived the venue.

Present at the meeting are the following state Governors: Akinwunmi Ambode (Lagos), Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo), Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano) and Tanko Al- Makura (Nasarawa), Kashim Shettima (Borno), Rochas Okorocha (Imo).

Also at the meeting are: Rauf Aregbesola (Osun) Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Abdufattah Ahmed (Kwara), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Jubrilla Bindow (Adamawa), Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Samuel Ortom (Benue) and Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna).