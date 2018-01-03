BUSINESS & ECONOMY JOB | Graduate Marketing Officers at Workforce Group

Workforce Group – Our client is the preferred and leading Furniture Manufacturing and Interior Design Consultancy Company in Nigeria.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Marketing Officer

Location: Lagos

Job Description

To market the company’s product and services

To improve the company’s market position and achieve revenue growth by getting new business and retaining them

To identify business opportunities and generate new leads

To build key customer relationships

To participate in promotional activities, campaigns, trade shows and exhibitions to create awareness for the company’s brand.

Requirements

A Degree in any Course.

Minimum of 1-3 years solid experience in direct sales and business development in the manufacturing industry.

Application Closing Date

5th January, 2018.



Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: jobs@wfmcentre.comThe Subject of the mail should be “Marketing Officer”.

Note: Only qualified candidates will be contacted