BUSINESS & ECONOMY JOB | Graduate HR Intern at Martyns Consulting

Martyns Consulting is a dynamic Human Resources and Management Consultancy Company that provides specialist Human Resources support to businesses across Nigeria and Africa. We provide a one stop shop for your people management needs from HR Services which involves Retained HR Services, Outsourced HR services; Training and Development; HR Set-up for SMEs and New Companies and Management Consultancy.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: HR Intern
Location: Ojodu Berger, Lagos
Duration: 3 Months
Job Description
- Are you a dynamic and energetic young graduate who eagers to foster in an environment that will lead to an outstanding outcome? If yes, then you can apply to join our team.
Job Responsibilities
- Assist in all HR duties and responsibilities;
- Manage the company social media pages and post original content.
Person Specification
- Fresh graduate in any discipline from a reputable university
- Not more than 24 years
- Proficient in Ms Office Suites
- Excellent Communication and Interpersonal Skills
- Knowledge of graphics design and digital marketing is an added advantage
- The ideal candidate should reside around Ojodu and environs.
Stipend
N20,000.
Application Closing Date
25th June, 2018.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY