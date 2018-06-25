BUSINESS & ECONOMY JOB | Graduate HR Intern at Martyns Consulting

Martyns Consulting is a dynamic Human Resources and Management Consultancy Company that provides specialist Human Resources support to businesses across Nigeria and Africa. We provide a one stop shop for your people management needs from HR Services which involves Retained HR Services, Outsourced HR services; Training and Development; HR Set-up for SMEs and New Companies and Management Consultancy.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: HR Intern

Location: Lagos

Location: Ojodu Berger, Lagos

Duration: 3 Months

Job Description

Are you a dynamic and energetic young graduate who eagers to foster in an environment that will lead to an outstanding outcome? If yes, then you can apply to join our team.

Job Responsibilities

Assist in all HR duties and responsibilities;

Manage the company social media pages and post original content.

Person Specification

Fresh graduate in any discipline from a reputable university

Not more than 24 years

Proficient in Ms Office Suites

Excellent Communication and Interpersonal Skills

Knowledge of graphics design and digital marketing is an added advantage

The ideal candidate should reside around Ojodu and environs.

Stipend

N20,000.



Application Closing Date

25th June, 2018.



How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY