MANUFACTURING JOB | Ashaka Cement Limited Graduate Trainee Programme 2018

Ashaka Cement Limited based in Ashaka, Gombe State is a subsidiary of Lafarge Africa Plc. The Company produces the famous brand “AshakaCem” popularly known as the Star of the North because of its proven record of quality and integrity.

Applications are invited for:

Title: 2018 Graduate Trainee Programme

Location: Ashaka, Gombe



Description

Ashaka Cement has commenced its 2018 Graduate Trainee Programme targeted at attracting suitably qualified, young, exceptional and highly motivated individuals to join its workforce.

Successful candidates will work at Ashaka Cement’s plant in Ashaka, Funakaye LGA, Gombe State.

Lafarge offers its employees careers with a meaning: building the future. Lafarge offers personal development opportunities, international mobility as well as safe and attractive working conditions.

Eligibility

A minimum of Second Class Honours (Lower Division) or a Higher National Diploma (Upper Credit) from any of the following disciplines: Engineering; Social Sciences; Management; Arts/ Humanities or other related disciplines.

Completion of the mandatory NYSC programme as at the time of application.

A maximum of 2 years’ post-NYSC work experience.

A maximum age of 28 years, as at 31 December, 2018.

In addition, candidates should demonstrate strong passion for excellence, enthusiasm, analytical, communication (written and verbal), presentation and problem solving skills.

Candidates from Gombe, Bauchi, Borno, Yobe, Taraba and Adamawa States and other states in Northern Nigeria are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Closing Date

13th July, 2018.



How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications and Resumes (prepared as a Microsoft Word document, and saved with full names and functional e-mail address and phone numbers of the candidates) to: [email protected]

Candidates should include in their Applications, a statement showing how they meet the advertised criteria, as well as names and contact details (including telephone and e-mail addresses) of three referees who are knowledgeable about their professional achievements and abilities.

Click Here for more Information

Note