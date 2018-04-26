BUSINESS & ECONOMY JOB | Graduate Engineer – Onsite Technical Support at Lorache Group

Lorache Group is a Marketing Management, Human Capital Development and Business Process & Strategist Consultancy Outfit, registered with Company & Allied Commission (CAC) of Nigeria to perform such businesses.

Lorache works cut across multiple industries, including the consumer goods, finance, capital market, pharmaceutical, telecommunication, entertainment and leisure sectors etc. Basically, we develop integrated sales and marketing strategies focused around the point of purchase. We also devise transformational strategies through organization design, process definition, and commercial ability development.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Engineer – Onsite Technical Support

Location: Lagos

Reporting to: Direct – Supervisor Technical Support Group; HOD

Major Deliverables

Manage incidents, respond to requests for technical assistance in person, via phone & email

Responsible for supporting post-sales customer activity remotely and on-site.

Responsible for carrying out detailed Site Survey & maintain proper documentation

Perform installation and implementation and network integration at customer’s site

Promptly investigate, resolve & report any incidents, errors, events or deviations.

Ensure installation, maintenance and troubleshooting is carried out within agreed OLA.

Responsible for resolving concerns on signal strength, signal to noise ratio and similar parameters in accordance to our Client approved standard.

Share insight & appropriate action against bandwidth consumption, virus infection and security threats.

Track and route problems and requests and document resolutions

Prepare daily activity reports

Inform management of recurring problems.

Function

Customer Service / Technical Support Group

Essential Attributes:

Proficient in WiFi, WiMAx, LTE, TCP/IP, WLAN, Ethernet, LAN, WAN, Device/Network level Troubleshooting.

Computers (OS & Application Level), Analytical, Internet and Tech savvy, Customer Focused, Team Player.

Desired Results:

Relevant Industry Experience, been on the front desk handling customers and team.

Qualification

HND / Graduate / Post Graduate in Electrical/Electronics/Couter/Communication/InfoTech.

Desired Experience:

1 to 3 years in similar profile.

Application Closing Date

20th April, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to:jobs@lorachegroup.com using the position applied for as subject of the mail.