Burundi Troops Deploy In Eastern DRC As UK Suspends Aid To Rwanda

Burundian troops, allied with Kinshasa, have been deployed in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to counter the advances of M23 rebels, as the United Kingdom announced a suspension of most direct bilateral aid to Rwanda over its alleged support for the armed group.

The M23, which the United Nations claims is backed by Rwanda, has seized strategic cities in eastern DRC in recent weeks, consolidating its control in the mineral-rich region. The resurgence of the group, which began its latest offensive in late 2021, has intensified a conflict that has plagued the region for over three decades, resulting in millions of deaths.

A UK government spokesperson emphasised the need for a political resolution rather than a military one, stating that aid would remain suspended until substantial progress was made in de-escalating the violence.

M23 fighters recently captured the provincial capital of South Kivu, Bukavu, after taking control of Goma, the capital of North Kivu, last month. The group’s rapid advances have met little resistance from the DRC army, with reports from residents accusing the retreating soldiers of committing atrocities.

The rebels are now approaching Uvira, located on the northwestern edge of Lake Tanganyika, opposite Burundi’s economic capital, Bujumbura. In response, Burundian forces have been mobilised to halt M23’s progression. Witnesses reported the movement of heavily armed Burundian soldiers towards Luvungi, with reinforcements arriving from Uvira and others crossing the Ruizi River, which forms part of the DRC-Burundi border. Local pro-Kinshasa militia, Wazalendo, have reportedly joined them.

M23 troops have also established a presence in Kamanyola, approximately 75 kilometres north of Uvira, prompting many residents to flee in anticipation of further clashes.

Meanwhile, South African troops injured in the conflict have been repatriated for medical treatment. The soldiers were part of a 16-nation Southern African Development Community (SADC) mission deployed in 2023 to assist Kinshasa in quelling the unrest.

Amid growing concerns, African leaders have initiated diplomatic efforts to mediate peace. Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, ex-Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, and former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo have been appointed as facilitators in a new peace process spearheaded by the East African Community (EAC) and SADC.

At a summit on February 8, the two regional blocs agreed to merge separate peace initiatives previously conducted in Luanda and Nairobi. Their primary objectives include securing an immediate ceasefire, ensuring humanitarian aid delivery, and stabilising Goma’s airport. A ministerial meeting scheduled for Friday aims to outline further details of the ceasefire agreement.

International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan arrived in Kinshasa to investigate the recent escalation in violence, affirming that armed groups and their backers cannot act with impunity.

DRC Prime Minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka disclosed that over 7,000 people have been killed in the region since January, though these figures remain unverified. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that by February 14, at least 842 deaths had occurred in hospitals in Goma and its outskirts.