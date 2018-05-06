Buratai Receives Award for Selfless Leadership

Lead Times Africa and Western Ville University, San Diego have conferred an award for transparency, selfless service and leadership on Nigeria’s chief of army staff Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai.

At the award ceremony in Accra, Buratai was cited for selflessly leading the Nigerian army and tackling Book Haram insurgency in the Lake Chad Basin region.

Commander of 81 Division, Maj-Gen Enobong Udoh received the award on Buratai’s behalf, which credited the chief of army staff with crushing Boko Haram and maintaining peace in West Africa.

Buratai, in response said the recognition re-energises Nigerian army’s role as Africa’s finest military might, upholding global warfare standards and military-civil relations.