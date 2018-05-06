IPA, NPA Set to Host World Publishers in Lagos

The Nigeria Publishers Association, NPA in collaboration with the International Publishers Association, IPA, is set to host the gathering of some of the most prominent and influential figures from the world of publishing in what is tagged the International Publishers Association, IPA, seminar.

The occasion which will be the first of its kind is scheduled to hold on May 9th at the Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos and will discuss among other things the major challenges and opportunities that could dictate the future of the industry across Africa.

Speaking about the event, Mr Gbadega Adedapo, President of the NPA said “the seminar will be structured around the theme ‘Publishing for Sustainable Development: The Role of Publishers in Africa’, and will consist of six-panel discussions to be held on the sidelines of the Nigeria International Book Fair.”

Highlighting the global importance of the seminar, he stated that it will feature international panellists from across the continent and beyond, representing many of the IPA’s 76 members from 65 countries.

The seminar which will be declared open by Dr Michiel Kolman, President of the IPA, will discuss on the following topics: the publishing industry’s socio-economic contribution to Africa; strengthening African educational publishing; bringing the voice of African writers and publishers to the world; the role of technology in overcoming illiteracy and promoting reading; addressing freedom to publish challenges in Africa; and enhancing enforcement of copyright and IP laws.