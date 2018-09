President Muhammadu Buhari is on his way to Osun State where he is expected to meet with traditional rulers, ahead of the All Progressives Congress mega rally in the state.

He earlier arrived at the Ibadan airport in the Oyo State Capital before proceeding to Osun.

The President is expected to attend the mega rally to canvass support for the APC’s governorship candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, which is slated to hold on Saturday, September 22, 2018.