Zainab Ahmed Expresses Concern over Nigeria’s Revenue Challenges

The supervising Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, has said that Nigeria is facing serious revenue challenges and assured that the ministry will do everything possible to shore up the revenue base of the country.

The minister stated this on Monday when she assumed duties at the Ministry of Finance.

She said, “We have very serious revenue challenges and it is up to us to make sure we shore up the revenue base of the country.

“The President has a lot of confidence that we can do this if we work together. You are working for the President and at the end of the day, you’re working for the benefit of the citizens”.

She promised to work diligently to ensure that the country attains greater economic stability.

She charged the management staff of the Ministry to do all within their power to justify the confidence of the President in their ability to achieve a much needed economic turnaround in the country.

In a statement by the Director Information, Hassan Dodo, Ahmed expressed her readiness to ensure that there is “harmonious working relationship with the Permanent Secretary and management of the Ministry, whom she said are highly skilled”.

Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Dr Mahmoud Isa-Dutse assured that the management and staff of the Ministry will give her all the needed support in her duties.

Until her New role as the Supervising Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed is the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning.

She was directed to oversee the Ministry of Finance by President Muhammadu Buhari , after the resignation of former Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun on Friday, September 14, 2018.

She is a Fellow of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), a member of the Nigerian Institute of Taxation and the Nigerian Institute of Management. (NIM)