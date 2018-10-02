Buhari, Tinubu Hold Meeting ahead of Lagos APC Governorship Primaries

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed doors with the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

As earlier reported, Tinubu was summoned by the President over Tuesday’s (today) governorship primaries of the party in Lagos State.

This followed the division in the state, where the incumbent, Akinwunmi Ambode, was not given the offer of first refusal for the party’s governorship ticket.

Rather, Tinubu and several top leaders and organs of the party in the state have declared their support for Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Tinubu further confirmed his support for Sanwo-Olu, a former Commissioner in the state, via a statement on Sunday.

Tinubu’s spokesman, Alhaji Tunde Rahman, confirmed the meeting of the former Lagos State Governor with President Buhari in Abuja on Monday night, which was also attended by a former Interim National Chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande.

Rahman said: “Asiwaju Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande were invited by President Buhari and it turned out to be a good and productive meeting. Asiwaju was quite pleased to have conferred with the President who has always shown himself to be a committed party member and a true democrat.

“Just like the President, he is looking forward to a good and credible primary that is peaceful and free of rancor. As previously stated, Asiwaju plans to vote in this primary and his position regarding the relative merits of the candidates remains unchanged.

“Asiwaju is back in Lagos from Abuja. Everybody is preparing for the primary.”