Buhari Jets off to the Netherlands

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday, July 15, depart Nigeria for the Netherland.

The President will be away to participate in activities to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), at The Hague.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement on Saturday, said President Buhari is the only world leader invited to deliver a keynote address at the event which commemorates the anniversary at Courtroom 1 of the ICC’s Headquarters at The Hague.

“In buttressing Nigeria’s commitment as a member of the Assembly of States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC, the President, as the current anti-corruption champion for the African Union, will use the global platform to reaffirm Nigeria’s support to the fundamental values of the Rome Statute and to the ideals of the ICC.

He will also highlight his administration’s campaign against corruption in Nigeria,” the statement read in part.

After the event at the Courtroom, President Buhari is expected to have a bilateral meeting with the ICC Prosecutor, Ms Fatou Bensouda and attend a dinner to be hosted by Judge Chile Eboe-Osuji, the President of the ICC, who is a Nigerian.

During his visit to The Hague, President Buhari is also scheduled to meet with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, to discuss bilateral issues such as migration, peace and security, and economic cooperation.

The President and his delegation will also have a roundtable with some Dutch Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of companies based in Nigeria.

President Buhari will also tour the Port of Rotterdam and Shell refinery Pernis, Hoogvliet to later sign a Memorandum of Understanding on bilateral consultations with the Netherlands government.

Delegates including Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State; Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State; the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami are set to visit the Netherlands alongside President Buhari.

Others are the Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh; the Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment, Aisha Abubakar; the Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru; and the Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala-Usman