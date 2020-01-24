Buhari Arrives in Nigeria After UK-Africa Summit

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Nigeria from the UK-Africa Investment Summit 2020 which held in London from the 17th of January.

He was received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by his Chief of Staff, the FCT Minister, the Inspector General of Police, the Director-General of the Department of State Services, as well as other government officials.

During the trip, the president met with British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and brought him up to speed with developments in Nigeria.

The Nigerian leader told Mr Johnson about the efforts of his administration in the agricultural sector, saying it has led almost to self-sufficiency in rice and other grains production.

According to him, Nigeria has saved billions of naira in foreign exchange and the efforts are now deployed in other areas of development.

On the war against insurgency, President Buhari said things were a lot better, stressing that the Nigerian government is making efforts to disabuse the minds of the people on the true philosophy of Boko Haram.

Source: Channels TV