 Serena Williams Suffers Defeat at Australian Open

Serena Williams tumbled out of the Australian Open in the third round on Friday, eliminated by an opponent who had previously been one of her least daunting.

The eighth-seeded Williams, a seven-time Australian Open champion, lost to 27th-seeded Wang Qiang of China, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-5. It was their first meeting since last September in the United States Open quarterfinals, when Williams had routed Wang, 6-1, 6-0, in only 44 minutes, one of the easiest victories of her long career.

Wang, 28, who normally tries to dictate play with her flat, aggressive groundstrokes, did not hit a single winner in that match, seemingly frozen with fear under the floodlights in New York.

In Friday’s rematch, Wang’s readiness to battle was quickly apparent. She hung tough on her serve, saving four break points before breaking the 38-year-old Williams in the ninth game for a 5-4 lead, and then holding serve a game later to claim the opening set. Wang hit 10 winners in the set, and only five unforced errors. Williams hit 13 winners, but 18 unforced errors.

Wang broke again in the fifth game of the second set for a 3-2 lead, and extended her lead to 5-3. But when she served for the match at 5-4, Williams summoned her best tennis of the afternoon, punishing the serves that Wang aimed at her backhand, and outlasting her in a 24-shot rally to finally convert on her sixth break-point opportunity. She closed the set with a cross-court forehand winner and then threw her arms high in the air.

Williams fired down strong serves to save two break points on her serve in the next game. After Wang held to force a tiebreaker, Williams reeled off four straight points to take it, 7-2.

In the third set, Wang managed to close out Williams, who saved two match points before falling, to advance to the fourth round.

Wang Qiang won the first set against Williams, but lost the second set in a tie-break. Credit… Lukas Coch/EPA, via Shutterstock