BUA Foods, Aradel Lead Market Rally as All-Share Index Hits Record 151,456 Points

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) sustained its bullish momentum on Tuesday as the All-Share Index (ASI) surged past the historic 150,000-point threshold, setting a new all-time high of 151,456.91 points.

The index gained 1,516 points, or 1.01%, from 149,940.8 recorded on Monday, driven largely by strong performances from BUA Foods, Aradel Holdings, and First Bank Holdings (FBNH).

Market capitalisation climbed to ₦96.13 trillion, edging closer to the ₦100 trillion milestone, while trading volume rose sharply to 551.9 million shares across 27,518 deals, compared to 415 million shares traded the previous day.

The market’s year-to-date return now stands at an impressive +47.15%, reflecting renewed investor confidence as third-quarter corporate results continue to roll in.

Top Gainers

Leading the pack was SCOA Nigeria Plc, which appreciated 7.74% to close at ₦7.10. Omatek Ventures followed with a 7.48% gain to ₦1.58, while Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc (CONHALLPLC) advanced 6.70% to ₦4.78.

BUA Foods gained 6.54% to close at ₦692.50, and Vitafoam Nigeria Plc rose 5.92% to ₦94.00 per share.

The day’s worst performer was LivingTrust Mortgage Bank, which dipped 9.91% to ₦4.00. Conoil Plc followed, declining 5.83% to ₦190.70, while African Prudential Plc (AFRIPUD) fell 5.69% to ₦14.10.

Other laggards included Sovereign Trust Insurance, down 3.95% to ₦3.65, and NPF Microfinance Bank, which slipped 3.75% to ₦3.08.

Fidelity Bank led the activity chart by volume, trading 59.1 million shares, followed by VFD Group with 39.3 million shares. Japaul Gold ranked third with 37.7 million shares, while Access Holdings (ACCESSCORP) and GTCO recorded 37.3 million and 31.3 million shares, respectively.

In terms of value, GTCO topped the chart with transactions worth ₦2.9 billion, trailed by Dangote Cement (DANGCEM) with ₦2.07 billion, Aradel Holdings with ₦1.64 billion, MTN Nigeria (MTNN) at ₦1.20 billion, and Fidelity Bank with ₦1.1 billion.

Performance of Major Stocks

Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira (SWOOTs) closed largely positive:

BUA Foods gained 6.54%

Aradel Holdings rose 4.94%

Lafarge Africa added 1.1%

Nigerian Breweries edged up 0.07%

Among the FUGAZ banking stocks, performance was mixed:

First Bank Holdings (FBNH) climbed 4.46%

UBA remained unchanged

Access Holdings shed 1.77%

GTCO fell 0.32%

Zenith Bank dipped 0.15%

With the ASI now firmly above the 150,000-point mark, analysts expect continued bullish sentiment, particularly if upcoming Q3 earnings reports from major firms meet or exceed investor expectations.

Market watchers predict further upside potential, led by large-cap stocks, as liquidity levels and investor optimism remain strong heading into the final quarter of 2025.