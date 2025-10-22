Tinubu Nominates Bernard Doro As Minister, Hints At Possible Cabinet Reshuffle

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated Bernard Doro from Plateau State as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, signalling what appears to be an impending cabinet reshuffle.

In a letter transmitted to the Senate for confirmation, President Tinubu requested legislative approval for Doro’s appointment. Though the communication did not specify the portfolio, sources within the Presidency told BusinessDay that Doro is likely to be deployed to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, replacing Nentawe Yilwatda, who was recently elected National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Confirming the nomination, the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said in a statement that Doro’s appointment follows Yilwatda’s transition from the federal cabinet to party leadership.

“President Tinubu has forwarded the name of Bernard Doro from Plateau State to the Senate for confirmation as Minister. His nomination follows the election of Nentawe Yilwatda as APC National Chairman in July,” Onanuga said.

Born on January 23, 1969, in Kwall, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, Bernard Doro brings over two decades of multidisciplinary experience spanning clinical practice, pharmaceutical management, strategic leadership, and community engagement in both Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

He holds degrees in Pharmacy and Law, alongside an MBA with a specialisation in IT-driven business strategy, and a Master’s degree in Advanced Clinical Practice.

A registered Independent Prescriber and Advanced Clinical Practitioner, Doro has extensive frontline experience with the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), where he served across urgent care units, walk-in centres, general practice clinics, and hospital settings.

Beyond his professional career, Doro is known for his youth mentorship and social impact initiatives, which have supported several diaspora and local community development projects.

If confirmed, his appointment is expected to strengthen the administration’s drive to reposition the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction for greater efficiency and transparency.