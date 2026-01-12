BUA Chairman Offers $1.5m Incentive As Super Eagles Chase AFCON 2025 Glory

Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has announced a total cash incentive of $1.5 million for Nigeria’s Super Eagles should they secure victory at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The pledge includes an immediate $500,000 reward if the national team wins its semi-final match and qualifies for the final, as well as an additional $1 million bonus if the Super Eagles go on to lift the trophy.

Rabiu disclosed the incentive on Saturday through his verified X (formerly Twitter) account, shortly after Nigeria recorded a 2–0 win over Algeria in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

The victory, achieved in Marrakech, earned the Super Eagles a semi-final showdown against host nation Morocco, scheduled for Wednesday. Congratulating the players, Rabiu commended their performance and described the team’s campaign as a source of inspiration for Nigerians at home and abroad.

“To motivate you further, I pledge USD $500,000 to the players upon winning the semi-final, with an additional USD $50,000 for every goal scored,” the BUA Group chairman stated. He added that a substantially larger incentive awaits the team should they progress to win the tournament.

“Should you go on to win the final, I further pledge USD $1,000,000, plus USD $100,000 for each goal scored in the final,” Rabiu said.

President Bola Tinubu also joined in celebrating the Super Eagles’ progression to the last four of the competition. In a message posted on his official X handle, @officialABAT, the President praised the team’s display and reaffirmed the nation’s backing.

“Brilliant performance… inspiring,” Tinubu wrote, urging the team to continue their push for continental glory with the full support of Nigerians.

Nigeria’s quarter-final victory was sealed by second-half goals from Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams, extending the Super Eagles’ unbeaten run at AFCON 2025 to five matches with a perfect win record.

The team will now face Morocco in what is expected to be one of the tournament’s most intense encounters, as Nigeria pursues a fourth AFCON title.

The incentive announcement comes amid earlier concerns over player welfare and logistics. Reports had emerged that members of the Super Eagles were considering boycotting training sessions and declining travel arrangements for the quarter-final fixture over unpaid allowances and bonuses.

However, the situation was swiftly resolved following intervention by the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Nigeria. Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria, Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, confirmed that President Tinubu had approved the Super Eagles’ full AFCON 2025 budget as early as November 14, 2025.

According to Dikko, the early approval aligned all key stakeholders—including the National Sports Commission, the Nigeria Football Federation, and the players—ensuring financial clarity and stability throughout the tournament.

With high-level political backing and private-sector incentives now in place, expectations remain high as the Super Eagles continue their quest for continental success.