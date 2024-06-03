British Airways’ Lagos Lounge opens its doors to a beautiful space to dine, relax and work

British Airways has opened a totally renovated luxurious lounge in Lagos airport following a six-month refurbishment. The space has been cleverly designed to give customers more room to enjoy an upgraded food and beverage experience. It allows customers to relax, dine or work in a premium space, while also proudly exhibiting local art from Akoje Gallery.

Customers will be transported into a new contemporary lounge as soon as they pass through the grand entrance with floor to ceiling glass. Following significant investment, the airline has created zones throughout the 360 square metres of space to cater for different customers’ needs.

For those who want to dine ahead of the evening flight to London, there is a self-serve dining area with a wide selection of freshly made dishes. The food and drink menu offers a range of Nigerian classics and British inspired dishes which will change regularly. Customers can also pull up a chair at a newly built bar where a bartender will serve drinks including cocktails, wine, and soft drinks. Champagne and canapes will also be offered to customers travelling in First.

To commemorate British Airways’ strong association with Nigeria, art from local artists will be displayed across the lounge. The airline has launched a partnership with Akoje Gallery – founded by Maro Itoje and Khalil Akar – to curate an innovative new in-lounge exhibition featuring and celebrating guest artists. The first showcase of works is themed ‘New Beginnings’ to celebrate the lounge opening. The selected artists will centre their works around the chosen theme. The first artists are:

Olawunmi Banjo: Two paintings titled The Wait I and II

Qozeem Abdul Rahman: A Large painting titled The Guardian

Steve Ekpenisi: A large metal sculpture titled Ulaga

The newly imagined lounge space features a quiet room with day beds, while the main area features relaxing comfy sofas and clusters of tables and chairs. Customers needing to work can take advantage of new printing facilities.

Calum Laming, British Airways’ Chief Customer Officer, said: “We’re focused on investing in the entire customer journey, not just on board. For many of our customers, lounges are an important part of their experience, and the re-design of our Lagos lounge is a key part of our transformation strategy across our lounges around the world.

We’re delighted to open our doors to this stunning lounge in Lagos and we’re confident customers will enjoy spending time in this cleverly created space.”

The lounge is open to customers travelling in Club World (business) and first, as well as Silver and Gold Executive Club Members.

Khalil Akar, The Akoje Gallery adds: “We are honoured to partner with British Airways and give local Nigerian artists the chance to showcase their talents in the brand-new Lagos Lounge. We hope British Airways passengers enjoy the immersion in Nigerian culture and the artists’ contribution to their local art community.”

British Airways operates a daily flight between London Heathrow and Lagos, BA75 departs London Heathrow at 11.50, arriving at 18.15. BA74 departs Lagos at 22.45, arriving at 05.25+1. The preferred aircraft is 787-10, the airline’s newest aircraft. Customers have four cabins to choose from: First, Club World (business), World Traveller Plus (Premium Economy) and World Traveller (Economy). To book go to BA.com.

Sample menu:

Starters: Chicken Akara, Vegetable Spring Rolls and Samosa

Meat (one available at a time): Roast Beef, Pepper Chicken and Beef Skewers

Grains: Jollof Rice, Stir Fry Noodles and Fried Rice

Vegetarian: Lasagne, Stir Fry and Roast Vegetables

Cold dishes: Greek Salad and Seasonal Fruit

Bakery: Bagels, Sausage Rolls and Seasonal cakes

About Akoje Gallery

Founded in 2023 by British rugby star Maro Itoje and Khalil Akar, The Akoje Gallery is dedicated to showcasing and promoting the work of talented contemporary artists from Africa, the Caribbean and diaspora.

The goal is to provide these often underrepresented artists the global platform they deserve, help elevate their voices and share their unique perspectives with a wider audience.

The Akoje Gallery will have a perpetual online presence, allowing them to reach art lovers and collectors from all corners of the globe. But Akoje believes also in the power of physical exhibitions and will roam globally throughout the year. The inaugural exhibition “A garden’s beauty never lies in one flower” took place at Spring Studios, London and 2024 will see The Akoje Gallery visit New York, Lagos, and London again.

Khalil Akar and Maro Itoje, bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the gallery. Khalil is a former director of Signature African Art Gallery and has worked closely with artists and collectors for many years. Maro is a professional rugby player with a deep appreciation for the arts, member of Frieze 91, ambassador for the V&A museum, and is passionate about using his platform to support emerging artists.