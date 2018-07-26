Breaking! Unknown Gunmen Allegedly Abduct Dino Melaye

Dino Melaye has been allegedly abducted by unknown gunmen, his colleague Ben Murray-Bruce said on Thursday.

Mr Murray-Bruce, one of the key allies of Mr Melaye at the Senate, disclosed this on Twitter a few minutes ago, citing the senator’s brother.

I have just been informed by Moses Melaye, @dino_melaye’s brother, that Dino has been abducted by unknown persons in a Toyota Sienna that blocked their car and overpowered them on their way to Kogi to answer to Dino’s court case. Lets be on the watch out. Will keep you updated. — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) July 26, 2018

Mr Melaye was among the 14 senators who defected from the All Progressives Congress on Tuesday.

The controversial senator is facing separate charges for allegedly aiding criminals and attempted suicide.

Details later…