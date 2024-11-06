BREAKING:  Tinubu Announces Death of Army Chief, Lagbaja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced, the passing of Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, at the age of 56.

Tinubu made this announcement through a State House Press Release signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga on Wedesday.

‘’ General Lagbaja, who served with distinction throughout his military career, passed away on Tuesday night in Lagos after a period of illness.’’ The statement reads.

Born on February 28, 1968, Lt. General Lagbaja’s career in the Nigerian Army began in 1987 when he enrolled at the Nigerian Defence Academy. He was Commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Nigerian Infantry Corps in 1992, as a member of the academy’s 39th Regular Course.

In June 2023, he was appointed Chief of Army Staff by President Tinubu, bringing decades of expertise and leadership to Nigeria’s Armed Forces.

Throughout his service, General Lagbaja held critical command positions and was instrumental in several key operations. Notably, he played pivotal roles in Operations ZAKI in Benue, Lafiya Dole in Borno, Udoka in the Southeast, and Forest Sanity across Kaduna and Niger States. He demonstrated commitment to Nigeria’s security, undertaking these roles with a passion for safeguarding the nation.

A distinguished alumnus of the U.S. Army War College, he held a Master’s degree in Strategic Studies, underscoring his dedication to professional growth and military excellence.

Lt. General Lagbaja is survived by his wife, Mariya, and their two children. President Tinubu expressed his condolences to his family and the Nigerian Armed Forces, honouring General Lagbaja’s legacy of selfless service and leadership.