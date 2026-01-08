BREAKING: Rivers State Assembly Initiates Impeachment Process Against Governor Fubara

The Rivers State House of Assembly has formally commenced impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Oduh, marking a major escalation in the state’s ongoing political tensions.

Proceedings were initiated during plenary on Thursday, as observed via a live broadcast on Channels Television. The session was presided over by the Speaker of the House, Martins Amaewhule, who oversaw the presentation of formal allegations against the state’s executive leadership.

Allegations Presented in Plenary

During the sitting, the Majority Leader of the House, Major Jack, read out a notice detailing accusations of alleged constitutional violations and acts described as gross misconduct against Governor Fubara. The notice was reportedly endorsed by 26 lawmakers, meeting the constitutional threshold required to initiate impeachment proceedings.

Speaker Amaewhule disclosed that the notice of allegations would be formally served on the governor within seven days, in line with legislative procedure.

In a related development, the Deputy Majority Leader, Linda Stewart, also presented a separate notice outlining allegations of gross misconduct against Deputy Governor Ngozi Oduh, effectively extending the impeachment process to both top executive officers of the state.

Next Legislative Steps

The commencement of the impeachment process sets the stage for a constitutionally guided sequence of actions, including formal responses from the accused officials and potential investigative proceedings by the legislature.

Political analysts say the unfolding developments could have significant implications for governance and stability in Rivers State, with attention now focused on the responses from the governor’s camp and potential legal challenges.

Further updates are expected as the situation evolves.