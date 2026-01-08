Nigeria Achieves First Major Fish Production Growth in a Decade Under Blue Economy Reforms

The Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy has announced that Nigeria’s domestic fish production increased by 300,000 metric tonnes in 2025, marking the first significant rise in the sector in over ten years. In a statement issued on Wednesday by Dr. Bolaji Akinola, Special Adviser to the Minister, the government credited the achievement to a series of strategic interventions aimed at reducing the nation’s reliance on expensive fish imports and strengthening food security. Minister Adegboyega Oyetola’s leadership throughout 2025 was highlighted as a turning point for the maritime industry, characterized by the dismantling of long-standing obstacles that had previously stifled aquaculture and fisheries growth.

The rise in production is viewed as a critical component of the federal government’s economic diversification agenda, which seeks to transform the marine and blue economy into a primary pillar of national wealth. Beyond the boost in fish output, the Ministry noted that 2025 was a landmark year for the sector, featuring the restoration of international confidence and the resolution of several historical challenges. Notable among these was Nigeria’s successful re-election to the International Maritime Organisation Council after a 14-year absence, as well as the effective clearing of the notorious 20-year gridlock in the Apapa port corridor, which has significantly lowered logistics costs for traders.

According to the Ministry, these reforms have effectively unlocked the maritime sector for genuine development, providing a stable foundation for job creation and value addition across the entire aquaculture chain. By improving port efficiency and fostering operational discipline, the government has moved to position Nigeria as a functional gateway for regional commerce. Officials emphasized that the 300,000-tonne increase is just the beginning of a broader renewal phase, with further policy coordination expected to drive even higher production levels in the 2026 season.

The government remains committed to maintaining this momentum by continuing to support local fishermen and industrial aquaculture ventures through improved infrastructure and policy stability. As the marine and blue economy continues to evolve, the Ministry anticipates that the reduction in import dependence will not only save the country significant foreign exchange but also create a more resilient and self-sufficient food system for all Nigerians.