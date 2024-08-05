EndBadGovernance Protest Continues Monday Despite Presidents Address – Sowore

Human rights advocate Omoyele Sowore has announced that Monday’s EndBadGovernance demonstration will go on. Since last Thursday, Nigerians have been demonstrating against poverty and misery in their nation. Ten days are anticipated for the countrywide demonstration, which is being called EndBadGovernance.

Several northern states saw violence during the first three days of the protest, with security personnel using tear gas canisters to disperse protestors in Lagos, Abuja, Kano, and Kaduna.

On Monday, though, demonstrators are to march to Ojota and then to Alausa, the Lagos State Secretariat, according to Sowore.

Posting on X, Sowore wrote: “Please be aware that the #EndBadGovernancelnNigeria action will resume fully tomorrow across Nigeria and in several parts of Lagos-Lekki Toll Gate, Alausa Secretariat, former Lagos Toll Gate, Ketu, LASU Gate, Abule Egba, FESTAC Town, and several other centres.

“However, all groups are advised to march towards Ojota before processions to the Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa.”

With the commencement of the protest, Nigerians had called on President Bola Tinubu to address the country and meet the demands of the protesters.