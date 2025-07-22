Breaking News- Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Defies Ban, Forces Way Into National Assembly

In a bold show of defiance, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi Central made a dramatic appearance at the National Assembly complex in Abuja on Tuesday, challenging the upper chamber’s ongoing suspension against her.

The embattled senator, who arrived in a black SUV, was met with resistance from security personnel stationed at the first gate of the National Assembly. Her vehicle, along with that of prominent activist Aisha Yesufu, was denied entry into the premises.

Undeterred by the restriction, Senator Natasha stepped out of her vehicle and proceeded on foot, accompanied by a small crowd of loyal supporters, determined to gain access to the legislative complex.

Her journey was again interrupted at the second gate, where security officers attempted to stop her and advised her to retreat. But rather than comply, the senator and her entourage pressed forward, only to be confronted by a locked final gate that blocked their access further into the building.

This latest development follows the senator’s vow last week to resume her legislative duties despite her six-month suspension by the Senate. The lawmaker had earlier cited a court ruling that directed the Senate to reinstate her, a judgment she has insisted validates her return.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s defiant move has now heightened tensions between her and the Senate leadership, setting the stage for what may become a heated legal and political standoff in the days ahead.

More details to emerge as the situation unfolds.